College Softball Game Delayed So Helicopter Can Dry Rain-Soaked Field

If only there were some kind of giant fan that could dry a wet field…

Oh wait! What about a helicopter?!

Heavy rains soaked Goodman Diamond in Wisconsin ahead of Friday’s Big Ten Softball Tournament game between Wisconsin and Minnesota. So, what did the Big Ten do to dry off the field?

It brought in a chopper … duh.

You've heard of a Rain Delay; maybe even a Snow Delay…but a Chopper Delay?! The @B1Gsoftball Tournament called in a chopper to help dry a soggy field in Madison. 🚁🚁🚁 pic.twitter.com/L3JItbp7HD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 11, 2018

Now that is a great idea.

Here’s a sped-up version of the helicopter’s fanning:

Definitely nothing out of the ordinary going on here … 🚁 pic.twitter.com/imXvHXKe2r — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 11, 2018

Unfortunately, Arnold Schwarzenegger was not the pilot of the chopper. Instead, Baraboo, Wisc. native Eric Peterson provided the aerial towel.

As for the game, the Gophers wound up beating the Badgers 6-0 to advance to quarterfinals and a date with Indiana.