College Softball Game Delayed So Helicopter Can Dry Rain-Soaked Field

by on Sat, May 12, 2018 at 2:26PM
If only there were some kind of giant fan that could dry a wet field…

Oh wait! What about a helicopter?!

Heavy rains soaked Goodman Diamond in Wisconsin ahead of Friday’s Big Ten Softball Tournament game between Wisconsin and Minnesota. So, what did the Big Ten do to dry off the field?

It brought in a chopper … duh.

Now that is a great idea.

Here’s a sped-up version of the helicopter’s fanning:

Unfortunately, Arnold Schwarzenegger was not the pilot of the chopper. Instead, Baraboo, Wisc. native Eric Peterson provided the aerial towel.

As for the game, the Gophers wound up beating the Badgers 6-0 to advance to quarterfinals and a date with Indiana.

