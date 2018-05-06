Craig Kimbrel Reflects On Making History with 300th Career Save

Craig Kimbrel made history Saturday night in Arlington, Texas, when he became the youngest closer in Major League Baseball history to reach 300 saves.

The hard-throwing right-hander tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning in the Boston Red Sox’s 6-5 win over Rangers to achieve the feat, eight years to the day after being called up to the majors for the first time with the Atlanta Braves.

Kimbrel opened up about his historic night, noting that it was extremely special since it came on the eight-year anniversary of his initial call-up.

To hear from Kimbrel, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images