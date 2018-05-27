NESN Fuel

Daniel Ricciardo Chugs Champagne From Shoe After Winning F1 Monaco GP

by on Sun, May 27, 2018 at 12:36PM
Daniel Ricciardo had a Sunday for the books.

The Red Bull Racing driver began his day on the French Riviera by hanging on yachts and catching touchdowns from Tom Brady. Then, Ricciardo overcame major engine issues to win the 2018 Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, ahead of Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes-AMG Petronas’ Lewis Hamilton.

Ricciardo, who started from pole, had an issue with his energy recovery system that prevented his battery from reaching full charge. As a result, his Red Bull car lost substantial horsepower, making his wire-to-wire victory at Monaco both highly impressive and difficult to fathom.

Watch the 28-year-old Aussie win his first Monaco GP in the video below:

What a moment.

Now, if you don’t follow Ricciardo closely, you probably don’t know that he celebrates his F1 victories by drinking champagne out of his sweaty driver’s shoe. And, well, he continued that trend after winning Monaco.

Check out these photos from Ricciardo’s wild celebration:

Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Ricciardo wasn’t the only one who chugged bubbly from sweaty footgear, however.

Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey, 59, joined the “fun.”

Red Bull Racing driver Adrian Newey

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Hey, whatever floats your boat.

With the victory, Ricciardo moved up to third place in the F1 Driver’s Championship standings. Hamilton, the defending champion, still leads the standings, with Vettel holding firm in second place.

