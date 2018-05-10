David Price Doesn’t Think Playing Video Games Caused Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

David Price has been playing video games his whole life, so he isn’t convinced that’s what led to his recent diagnosis of carpal tunnel syndrome in his throwing out.

The left-handed pitcher, who was scratched from his start Wednesday against the New York Yankees, told reporters the pain in his hand isn’t something that happened this year, and the pain became more aggressive recently.

He’s expected to be on the mound Saturday for the scheduled start after throwing a bullpen session Thursday. Price noted he felt stronger the longer he was on the mound.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images