David Price Scratched From Wednesday’s Start Vs. Yankees To Get Tests On Hand

The Boston Red Sox’s starting pitching plans just got a bit of a shakeup.

David Price will miss his scheduled start Wednesday against the New York Yankees, as the lefty returned to Boston to get testing done on his hand, Sox manager Alex Cora announced before Tuesday’s game against the Yankees.

Rick Porcello now will start Wednesday, with Eduardo Rodriguez getting the ball Thursday.

Things have been tumultuous for Price lately, to say the least. In an April 11th start against the Yankees, Price left the game after one inning due to a “sensation” in his hand. From that outing on, he clearly has been out of sorts, posting a 1-4 record with an 8.22 ERA. In that stretch, he visibly has struggled to command the ball, the biggest giveaway that something may be amiss for the 2012 Cy Young winner.

From what Cora suggested, it appears in a bullpen session Sunday indicated something may have been wrong, prompting the Sox skipper to err on the side of caution.

Cora said that the testing was going on as he spoke Tuesday afternoon, and that more information would be available after the game or on Wednesday.

Here’s Cora’s full press conference, with his update on Price coming at the 7:48 mark.

Over the weekend, the Lawrence Eagle-Tribune’s Chris Mason released a story detailing a circulation issue Price has battled since childhood, with the brunt of the issues stemming from cold weather. While that has yet to be confirmed as the issue plaguing Price at the moment, it is something that has caused some strife for the starter.

After Price’s would-be Wednesday’s start, his next outing likely would have come Monday against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park. His status for that is contingent on the test results.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images