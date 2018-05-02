Drake Reveals Comment That Set Kendrick Perkins Off In Bizarre Beef

Drake and Kendrick Perkins may have just been bluffing, but they were definitely up to something Tuesday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ thrilling overtime win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of their second-round NBA playoff series was punctuated by a strange altercation between the famous rapper/Raps superfan and the veteran benchwarmer.

The beef started at halftime when Drake and Perkins got into a pretty heated shouting match, then continued after the game when the two exchanged more pleasantries as Perkins headed to the locker room.

Drake and Kendrick Perkins got into it again after the end of Game 1. (via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/ahve2NSo1M — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 2, 2018

So, what the heck is going on here? Perkins, who didn’t dress for the game, told his side of the story to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“I was talking to my old teammate (Raptors forward) Serge (Ibaka) walking into halftime, telling him, ‘We about to win this game,’ and Drake butted in talking s— to me,” Perkins told Wojnarowski via text message. “So I said something back to him.”

Exactly what s— did Drake talk to Perk? The Toronto native playfully revealed his jab in an Instagram comment late Tuesday night.

.@Drake clarifies what he said to Kendrick Perkins after Game 1 👀 (via @ElliottWilson/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/gvKU190jnY — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 2, 2018

Seems like a harmless fashion compliment to us.

Of course, Drake probably added some other choice insults, but this spat should surprise no one. The rapper has made a practice of annoying opponents from his front-row seat at Air Canada Centre, and Perkins isn’t one to take trash talk lying down.

The Cavs big man doesn’t seem concerned with Drake’s trolling, though. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, when asked if he’d like an escort to the team bus in case he had another run-in with the rapper, Perkins responded with a smirk:

“I’m fine. What’s he going to do?”

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images