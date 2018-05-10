Drew Bledsoe Plans To Make Wine Named After New Buddy Terry Rozier

Don’t expect Terry Rozier and Drew Bledsoe’s friendship to come to a halt once the Boston Celtics’ season concludes.

After exchanging pleasantries via social media and wearing each other’s merchandise over the past few weeks, Rozier and Bledsoe finally met in person prior to Game 5 between the Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Wednesday.

Bledsoe helped fire up Celtics nation throughout the contest, and the energy of the crowd catapulted Boston to a series-clinching 114-112 win. And after the game, it was Bledsoe, not a player nor coach, who took the podium first.

Check out Bledsoe’s postgame comments, which includes an announcement about a possible Rozier-inspired wine.

Yes, folks. That's Drew Bledsoe crashing the Game 5 press conference. Keep your eyes open for a new wine called Terry Rosé. pic.twitter.com/v5VpRf4PLU — NESN (@NESN) May 10, 2018

If Bledsoe actually does go through with his plan, you can expect bottles of Terry Rosé to fly off the shelves in New England.

