Drizzy Ban: Cavs DJ Won’t Play Drake Songs For Remainder Of Raptors Series

When you attend any major sporting event in the United States or Canada, chances are you’ll hear a Drake song at some point.

There will be no “God’s Plan” or “Hotline Bling” playing inside Quicken Loans Arena for the foreseeable future, however.

Drake, as you probably know, is an enormous Toronto Raptors fan, as well as consistent troller of LeBron James. And the superstar rapper/singer guy’s courtside shenanigans took center stage during the first two games of the Raptors’ second-round series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But with the Dinos down 2-0 and the series shifting to Cleveland for Game 3 on Saturday, DJ Steph Floss, the Cavs’ in-arena DJ, has issued a promise: No more Drake tracks for the remainder of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“We gonna turn the 0-2 into the 0-3. Bron’s plan. Bron’s plan,” Mr. Floss recently said in an UNINTERRUPTED video. ” … There will be no Drake played on any of my mix shows or in Quicken Loans Arena until this series is over with. Period. So Toronto Raptors, ya’ll can blame Drake, Raptors fans and all of that.”

"Somebody check up on @drake!" – @djstephfloss just wants to make sure his friend is okay up north in #LeBronto. 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/mU9R9LREBx — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) May 4, 2018

No more narcissistic sad rap? Sound’s like a blessing in disguise.

The Raptors, of course, could care less about what music plays during Games 3 and 4. With yet another playoff failure potentially staring it right in the face, Toronto must focus on finding a way to slow down James and a suddenly rejuvenated Cavs squad.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images