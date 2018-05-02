Dunkin’ Donuts Poll: Will Red Sox Break Single-Season Grand Slam Record?

The Boston Red Sox didn’t hit a single grand slam in 2017, but it’s been a much different story this season.

The Red Sox already have clubbed six grand slams through their first 28 games. If Boston somehow can hit nine more round-trippers with the bases loaded this season, it will break a Major League Baseball record.

So, will the Sox rewrite the history books with a new single-season grand slam total? Check out the video above to see how fans voted in the latest Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Question.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports