The Boston Red Sox have their share of quality pitchers, Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel among them.

Sale has a stellar slider, which he often uses to fool hitters. Kimbrel, meanwhile, burns his fastball past opposing hitters.

So, whose pitch would you rather have?

See how fans voted in the Dunkin’ Donuts poll question video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images