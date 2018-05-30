Eagles’ Brandon Brooks Blasts ‘Miserable’ Patriot Way, Bill O’Brien

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Philadelphia offensive tackle Lane Johnson has spent a portion of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory lap taking shots at the New England Patriots and the culture that Bill Belichick has produced in Foxboro, Mass.

But it appears that Johnson isn’t the only member of the defending champions who has an issue with “The Patriot Way.” Fellow offensive lineman Brandon Brooks, who played under Bill O’Brien — a Belichick protege — before heading to Philadelphia, decided to throw some NSFW shade toward the Patriots on Tuesday at Eagles OTAs when he was asked about former Patriot Cassius Marsh’s anti-Patriots comments.

“It’s crazy that people haven’t known this,” Brooks said, via Bleeding Green Nation. “It’s been this way for like a decade. You’ve seen— Reggie Wayne did it. He retired. He went there (to the Patriots) for a training camp and retired. Shit is not fun there. I was under the same regime in Houston (with O’Brien). I almost retired. Shit was miserable, every day. Every day.

“I came in (as a rookie) under (Gary) Kubiak, who was just an older version of Doug (Pederson), then I went to O’Brien, who was Belichick, and then I came back to Doug, who’s like Kubes, so for me, man, shit was great,” Brooks continued. “Like, I cannot tell you how much better this is than it was down there. Like, it’s just night and day.”

Then, naturally, Johnson had to throw his two cents into the conversation.

“All the media wants to talk about is rings,” Johnson said. “Rings. I’m going to get this ring and never wear it one day. I’m going to put it away in a box. The only thing you’re going to remember from your playing days, you’re not going to remember the scores. You’re going to remember the people you played with and how you felt. And that’s the truth.

“All these guys talking about ‘I’ll take the rings.’ OK. You can have your rings. You can also have f***ing 15 miserable years.”

You’d think after beating the Patriots on the NFL’s biggest stage the Eagles would be more apt to focus their energy on how great their team is. But instead, they continue to trash New England for some reason.