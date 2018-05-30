Klay Thompson Has Message For Those Sick Of Warriors Vs. Cavs NBA Finals

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Are you tired of seeing the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers play in the NBA Finals?

Too bad.

The Warriors and Cavs are squaring off in the Finals for the fourth consecutive season, and Golden State guard Klay Thompson has a message for those complaining about the current state of affairs.

#Warriors and #Cavs again!?? ‘The rest of the NBA has to get better,’ Klay Thompson says. ‘It’s not our fault.’ — Daniel Brown (@mercbrownie) May 30, 2018

Point taken.

The Houston Rockets took the Warriors to seven games in the Western Conference finals, while the Boston Celtics pushed the Cavs to the brink of elimination in the Eastern Conference finals. But neither the Rockets nor the Celtics could finish the job, and we’re now left with the NBA Finals matchup that seemed like a foregone conclusion back in October.

Does it suck? You certainly could make that case. It would have been nice to have a fresh team (or two) playing for the championship for the first time since 2014. It’s incumbent on the rest of the NBA to end the monotony, though. The Warriors and Cavs aren’t going to mail it in for everyone else’s sake.