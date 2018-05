The Boston Red Sox are hosting the National League East’s top team, the Atlanta Braves, at Fenway Park this weekend.

With the interleague matchup on deck, NESN’s Kacie McDonnell went to The Banner Bar & Grill in Worcester to ask fans which NL team they’d most like to see at Fenway.

To hear their answers, check out the “Friday Night Fenway” video above, presented by Budweiser.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images