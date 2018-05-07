Gisele Bundchen Embarrasses ‘Cutie’ Tom Brady En Route To Met Gala

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

All Gisele Bundchen wanted to do was show off her husband before one of the most star-studded evenings of the year.

Gisele and Tom Brady have been regulars at the annual Met Gala in New York for the past several years, and it was no different for the power couple this time around.

But as the legendary supermodel and superstar quarterback made their way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the Big Apple, Gisele turned to her Instagram story to show off their attire. While Brady has become an avid Instagram user, the New England Patriots QB didn’t appear too interested in being featured on camera.

You can check out Gisele embarrass Brady in the video here.

Talk about a fashion statement from TB12.