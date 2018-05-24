Has Kobe Bryant Cursed 2018 NBA Playoffs With His ESPN Series?

Photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images

There have been plenty of notable curses throughout the world of sports over the years.

The National Football League has the Madden curse. The Boston Red Sox had the “Curse of the Bambino” hanging over their heads for 86 years. And now, Kobe Bryant may be added to list of sports curses.

The surefire Hall of Famer has been chronicling different NBA players in his ESPN series, “Detail,” and the players seem to have some type of bad luck after they are profiled.

Kobe Detail Episode Curse? Ep2- DeMar DeRozan Lost Series immediately after

Ep3- Donovan Mitchell Lost Series immediately after

Ep4- Jrue Holiday Lost Series immediately after

Ep5- LeBron James Loses Game 1 & 2

Ep6- Jayson Tatum Loses Game 3 & 4

Ep7- Stephen Curry Loses Game 4 — Ronnie 2K 2K18 (@Ronnie2K) May 23, 2018

Yikes.

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry was the latest player to fall victim to this “curse” in Game 4 against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference finals. Curry went 10-for-26 from the field and missed what would have been the game-tying 3-point shot at the final buzzer.

Golden State also blew a double-digit lead in the final quarter in the eventual loss to Houston which would result in the series evening at two games apiece.

This all started with Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, who was able to get past the first round of the NBA playoffs, but was swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers the following.

Then Bryant detailed rookie Donovan Mitchell, and his Utah Jazz team was knocked out of the NBA playoffs after just five games. Then he shifted his focus to New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday, and his playoff hopes then were derailed soon after.

Bryant focused in on James for his fifth episode, and the Cavs proceeded to go down 0-2 to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, but he then focused his next episode on C’s rookie Jayson Tatum, which resulted in the Cavs claiming the next pair of games.

This may all just be pure coincidence, but it sure will be interesting to see how this all plays out.