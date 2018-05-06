Has Mookie Betts Passed Mike Trout As Baseball’s Best Player?

Mookie Betts conintues to tear the cover off the ball to begin the 2018 season.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder is hitting .352 with 13 home runs and 26 RBI so far this season, tying Red Sox legend Fred Lynn for the most home runs through the first 33 games of a season.

Betts has been so dynamic this season that is has prompted some to claim he has supplanted Mike Trout as Major League Baseball’s best player.

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron, Steven Lyons and Dennis Eckersley break down Betts vs. Trout, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images