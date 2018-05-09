Here’s How J.D. Martinez Feels About Red Sox-Yankees Series In London

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will take their historic rivalry across the pond in 2019.

It was announced Tuesday that the American League East foes will square off for a two-game set in London next season. The contests set for June 29 and June 30 will mark the first regular-season games played in Europe in Major League Baseball history.

Prior to the Red Sox-Yankees series opener Tuesday, J.D. Martinez noted that while the London series experience will be cool, it could produce a little bit of jetlag.

To hear more from Martinez, as well as Mitch Moreland, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.