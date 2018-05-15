Here’s Why Red Sox Are Blaming Jayson Tatum For Tuesday’s Rain Delay

There are two sporting events taking place in Boston on Tuesday night, but inclement weather is putting a damper on one of them.

The Boson Celtics will square off with the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, while the Boston Red Sox will take on the Oakland Athletics in the middle contest of their three-game set.

While the heavy rains, of course, will have no effect on the Celtics-Cavs clash at TD Garden, the unfavorable conditions prompted at rain delay at Fenway Park. But instead of blaming Mother Nature, the Red Sox are pointing the finger at Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum.

It’s raining in Boston ☔️👌☔️ pic.twitter.com/7V0yfTGGwx — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 15, 2018

Found the source of our rain delay! https://t.co/GIK70YapOv — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 15, 2018

Well played.

Although the Red Sox certainly would like the rain to come to a stop, there’s no doubt the C’s want Tatum to continue raining buckets as they look to take a 2-0 series lead over LeBron James and Co.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports