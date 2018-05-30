How Red Sox’s Blake Swihart Is Approaching First MLB Start At First Base

The Boston Red Sox’s lineup will look a tad different for Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Blake Swihart will make his first career start at first base as Mitch Moreland gets the day off. Prior to the series finale, Swihart caught up with NESN’s Jahmai Webster and explained how he’s prepared for his first start at a relatively new position.

To hear from Swihart, as well as Moreland, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports