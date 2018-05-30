How Red Sox’s Defensive Alignment Aided Rick Porcello In Win Vs. Blue Jays

Rick Porcello had been struggling coming into Tuesday’s start against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

After being brilliant during his first six starts of the season, the Boston Red Sox right-hander went 2-2 with a 6.00 ERA in five May starts.

But Porcello was solid Tuesday against the Jays, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out five in 6 2/3 innings.

After Boston’s 8-3 win, manager Alex Cora noted that Porcello got involved with the Red Sox’s defensive alignment and that aided in his solid start.

To hear from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Cowsert/USA TODAY Sports Images