Indy 500 Practice Live Stream: Watch Danica Patrick, Other Drivers All Week

The 2018 Indianapolis 500 is a couple weeks away, but drivers already are prepping for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

The field, which includes soon-to-be retired Danica Patrick, is at Indianapolis Motor Speedway all week practicing for the May 27 race. Preparations are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET and run from Tuesday through Friday, with qualifying for the Indy 500 taking place Saturday and Sunday.

Thanks to IndyCar’s official YouTube channel, fans can watch Patrick and her fellow drivers practice throughout the week.

Watch Indy 500 practice live in the video below:

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images