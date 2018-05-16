J.D. Martinez Maintaining Consistency In Middle Of Red Sox’s Lineup

To say J.D. Martinez has been on fire of late would be an understatement.

In his last 16 games, the Boston Red Sox slugger has put together a .406 batting average with six home runs and 14 RBIs. Not to mention, Martinez has reached base in a career-high 20 consecutive games.

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron and Steve Lyons break down Martinez’s recent tear ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against the Oakland Athletics, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports