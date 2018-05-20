J.R. Smith Cracks Joke About Cavs’ Age After Game 3 Win Over Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers looked refreshed and energized Saturday night at Quicken Loans Arena, but that was to be expected.

The Cavs had three days off between Game 2 and Game 3 of their Eastern Conference finals series against the Boston Celtics. The extra rest paid dividends, as Cleveland steamrolled Boston 116-86 to claim its first win of the best-of-seven series.

Having ample time off at this stage in the postseason would be beneficial to any team, but as J.R. Smith noted after the game Saturday, the Cavs might have needed it more than their opponent.

Media: "How much did the three days off help?"@TheRealJRSmith: "It helped us a lot 'cause we old." 😂 pic.twitter.com/YwqyLNC8bI — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 20, 2018

In terms of an NBA team, the Cavs certainly are long in the tooth with an average age of 28.9. To put this in perspective, seven of the 11 Celtics players who logged minutes in Game 3 are 24 or younger.

But while several Cavs players might need some extra rest at this stage in their careers, their bevy of experience could come to their advantage as they try to come back in the series and reach the NBA Finals.