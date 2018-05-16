J.R. Smith Loved Celtics Fans’ NSFW Taunts During Cavs’ Game 2 Loss

J.R. Smith was not a popular figure Tuesday night at TD Garden.

With the Boston Celtics in control late in the fourth quarter of their eventual 103-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Smith shoved Al Horford from behind as Horford leaped toward the basket, causing the Celtics big man to tumble out of bounds.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart immediately accosted Smith, who was called for a flagrant 1 foul on the play, and the Garden faithful loudly voiced its displeasure, chanting “F— you, J.R.” as officials reviewed the play. The taunts could be heard on ESPN’s game broadcast.

The cheap shot was Smith’s most notable contribution to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He finished with zero points on 0-for-7 shooting in 27 minutes as the Cavaliers dropped their second consecutive game on the Boston parquet. The Celtics will take a 2-0 series lead into Game 3 on Saturday in Cleveland.

Smith said after the game the crowd’s vulgar chant did not bother him.

“I love it,” the Cavs guard told reporters, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I don’t want the opposing fans to like me. That’s not why I’m here. They can chant and scream all they want, it actually makes me feel better about myself. They know me.”

Smith had drawn the ire of Celtics fans before. He was ejected from a 2013 playoff game at TD Garden for elbowing Jason Terry and tossed from a game during the 2015 playoffs after injuring Jae Crowder with a spinning backhand slap.

“That’s not the first time J.R. has done some dirty stuff, especially playing against us,” said Smart, who called Smith’s push on Horford “a dirty shot.” “He’s known for it, especially playing against us. We know that.”

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Image