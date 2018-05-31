Jayson Tatum Has Great Reaction To Jay Williams Picking Cavs To Win NBA Finals

ESPN analyst Jay Williams has a bold prediction for the NBA Finals, one that Jayson Tatum had a tough time wrapping his head around.

During Thursday’s edition of “The Jump” on ESPN, Williams asked Tatum if he was crazy for picking the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the Finals in seven games, and his fellow Duke product seemed to think he misspoke.

“You said the Cavs?” Tatum asked. “Uh, I mean, this is the NBA, anything can happen. But yeah, I gotta take Golden State. I don’t know how many games, but I think they got home-court advantage, it’s tough. They got so many weapons, how they move the ball, how they defend. I mean, it’s not gonna be an easy series when you got the best player in the world on the other team, but I got Golden State.”

You can check out the moment at the 4:37 mark in the video below:

While Tatum’s reaction to Williams’ pick was priceless, it wasn’t even the funniest moment of his guest appearance. Despite being a former Blue Devil, the 20-year-old miserably failed trying to spell the name of his college coach, Mike Krzyzewski.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports