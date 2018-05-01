Jimmy Garoppolo Sends Sharks Fans Into Frenzy Before Game 3 Vs. Knights

Look away, New England Patriots fans: The San Jose Sharks have found their hype man.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took center stage before and during the Sharks’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. The former Patriots QB opened the locker room doors before Game 3 of the second-round series, and could be seen rallying the “Shark Tank” throughout the game.

Watch Garoppolo’s pre-game hype videos below:

Jimmy G opens the door for Game 3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JkD7fewzWB — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) May 1, 2018

We can’t help but wonder how Tom Brady feels about Garoppolo aligning with the Sharks, considering San Jose is less than an hour drive from Brady’s hometown of San Mateo, Calif.

Here are some other sights and sounds from Garoppolo’s appearance at the SAP Center:

Jimmy G reppin’ teal tonight. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qnZsooogH2 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) May 1, 2018

As hard as Jimmy G tried, he couldn’t spark the Sharks to a victory in Game 3.

Vegas now holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, with a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead Wednesday night in Game 4. Garoppolo probably won’t get too torn up if the Sharks lose, however, considering he now is the beneficiary of the largest contract in NFL history.

