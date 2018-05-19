Johnny Manziel Joining CFL, Closing Book On Patriots’ Interest For Now

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

Quarterback Johnny Manziel will not be signing with the New England Patriots, or any other NFL team, any time soon.

Manziel announced Saturday via Barstool Sports’ Twitter account he’s signing with the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Breaking: @JManziel2 Signs with Barstool and the CFL. SUBSCRIBE to Comeback Szn to get the details and follow his journey https://t.co/8vHWNK2ZGE pic.twitter.com/chPOWZDXkp — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 19, 2018

Made the decision today to sign my contract with the CFL and further my football career after a long break. Very grateful for everyone that’s been supporting me along the way. I believe this is the best opportunity for me moving forward and I’m eager for what the future holds. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) May 19, 2018

Manziel also will host a podcast for Barstool Sports.

The minimum CFL contract is for two years, and players can’t leave for the NFL until their contracts are through. The Tiger-Cats could do the former Cleveland Browns QB a favor and elect to release him if Manziel has an “extraordinary” 2018 season, but it’s at the discretion of the CFL team.

The Patriots reportedly met with Manziel at two offseason pro days. Manziel worked out at the University of San Diego and Texas A&M, his alma mater.

Manziel was selected by the Browns in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft and was released after the 2015 season following many off-field incidents including a domestic assault charge. He was out of football for over two years before playing in The Spring League this offseason.