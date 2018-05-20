Jose Bautista, 37, Released By Braves Following Brutal 12-Game Stint

The Jose Bautista experiment is over in Atlanta.

The Braves on Sunday released the 37-year-old slugger after just 12 games, electing to go with 24-year-old Johan Camargo at third base moving forward. Bautista hit just .143 with a .593 OPS in 35 at-bats since debuting with the Braves on May 4. The former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder had five hits, two of which were home runs.

Watch Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos announce Bautista’s release in the video below:

The Atlanta #Braves today granted 3B José Bautista his release. Johan Camargo will be the everyday 3B. RHP Lucas Sims has been recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. pic.twitter.com/yKjgghnlhe — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 20, 2018

Whether this is the end of the line for Bautista remains to be seen, though it’s hard to imagine an American League team not giving him a shot as a designated hitter, at the very least.

In 15 seasons in the big leagues, Bautista has a .249 batting average to go along with 333 homers and 932 RBI. A bulk of that production, however, came during his nine-year stretch with the Jays.

In nine-plus seasons north of the border, “Joey Bats” averaged 32 homers and 84 RBI while hitting .253. Bautista’s best season came in 2010, when he cranked 54 home runs and racked up 124 RBI.

