Kevin Garnett’s Spine-Tingling NBA Finals Hype Video Will Give Fans Chills

The 2018 NBA Finals are set.

For the fourth straight season, the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet in the championship round to determine the NBA’s best team.

While some NBA fans might be sick of the recent lack of parity in the NBA — thanks to the superteam by the Bay and LeBron James’ unquestioned greatness — they certainly won’t be mad at one NBA legend’s hype video for Cavs-Warriors IV.

Following the Warriors’ Game 7 win over the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference finals Monday night, TNT and Kevin Garnett released episode three of “KG Uncut: Life Of A Champion,” which doubles as a pump up track for the battle for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

And it will get any hoop fan fired up for the Finals.

Chills.

The Warriors and Cavs will renew their rivalry Thursday in Game 1 at Oracle Arena.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images