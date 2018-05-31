Kevin Harvick Takes Break From Dominating Cup To Hang Out At Foxwoods

LEDYARD, CONN. — New Hampshire Motor Speedway has secured a new sponsor for the track’s sole Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, and one of the championship’s hottest drivers helped NHMS announce the deal.

Speedway Motorsports Inc. revealed Thursday at Foxwoods Resort Casino that the July 22 Cup race at NHMS will be called the Foxwoods 301, as the gambling establishment makes its foray into NASCAR.

A two-time winner at New Hampshire, Kevin Harvick was on hand for the event. harvick is in his 18th season at the Cup level, but he told NESN Fuel’s Rachel Holt that he still finds off-track events exciting.

“It’s always fun to see new partnerships come to the sport, and when you see the fan support that comes out to follow the things that we do,” Harvick said. “It always — it makes me laugh a little bit. It’s still — it’s not new, but it’s always very different for me because of the fact that you sometimes forget how many people actually follow what you do in our sport.”

Although Harvick now is one of NASCAR’s elder statesmen, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver hasn’t showed any signs of slowing down.

Just the opposite, in fact.

With five wins under his belt, the 42-year-old has visited victory lane more frequently than any other driver through the first 13 races of 2018. What’s more, he’s equalled his win total from 2014, the year in which he won his sold Cup championship.

“Well, it’s a career year,” Harvick told Holt. “I tell my guys all the time we need to take advantage of it as much as we can, because you never know when you’re going to be in this position again — to be able to capitalize on the performance of the team, the race cars and everything we’ve got going right not.”