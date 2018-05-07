LeBron James Better Than Michael Jordan? NBA’s Great Debate Heating Up

For many people, there never will be a basketball player greater than Michael Jordan.

But as his dominant playoff performances continue to mount, LeBron James is beginning to, at the very least, force people to consider the once unthinkable.

James now has two buzzer-beating game-winners this NBA postseason: one in the first round against the Indiana Pacers, and other Saturday night to put the Cleveland Cavaliers up 3-0 in their second round series with the Toronto Raptors. Furthermore, through 10 games in the playoffs, the 33-year-old is averaging a staggering 34.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists in 41.7 minutes per game.

So, with yet another trip to the Eastern Conference finals — and perhaps the NBA Finals — seemingly on the horizon for James and the Cavs, people in the media are re-igniting the NBA’s great debate. And while most aren’t ready to commit to the notion that James is better than Jordan, some are starting to lean in favor of “The King.”

Here’s what Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless had to say about James vs. Jordan during Monday’s “Undisputed” episode:

“Modern day people say Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan are the two greatest clutch players we’ve ever seen, but LeBron James has more buzzer beaters in the playoffs than both of them combined.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/ApCDc3sQPt — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 7, 2018

Now, let’s hear “First Things First” co-hosts Nick Wright and Cris Carter debate the topic:

"LeBron has 2 walk-off buzzer beaters to win playoff games in the last week. Jordan had 3 in his whole career." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/DX5Ihn2BQa — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 7, 2018

Finally, watch “Get Up” host Mike Greenburg try to convince Jalen Rose (an actual basketball player) that James and Jordan are, at the very least, comparable:

So, are you Team James or Team Jordan? Or is there another all-time great, such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who deserves to be in the conversation?

At the end of the day, many will point to Jordan’s spotless 6-0 record in the NBA Finals vs. James’ less impressive 3-5 record as all they evidence they need to go with “His Airness” as the basketball G.O.A.T. But should we give James extra points for having more finals appearances, or is that point irrelevant because Jordan sat out four seasons during his career? Moreover, one easily could make the case that James has faced much stiffer competition from the Western Conference than Jordan ever did.

Then, of course, there are regular-season numbers: Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists over 15 seasons with the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards, whereas James has put up 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists thus far in his career.

However, there’s also the eye test to consider: Jordan blew fans away with his overall skill, while James strikes fear in the hearts of opponents and fans with his sheer dominance and physical stature.

If you take emotion and nostalgia out of the equation (easier said than done), it’s hard to not look at James as being a more dominant player than Jordan. Furthermore, if the Cavs somehow manage to win the NBA Championship this season, the debate might be close to over.

Still, if you want to stand there and defend Jordan, you have more than enough ammunition to do so.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images