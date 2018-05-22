LeBron James Gives Perfect Description Of Raucous TD Garden Crowd

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

TD Garden has the been a house of both horrors and triumphs for LeBron James in his NBA playoff career.

James’ first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers ended in Boston during a 94-85 loss to the C’s at TD Garden in Game 6 of the 2010 Eastern Conference semifinals. King James got his revenge two seasons later when he put together arguably his most dominant playoff performance ever. With the Miami Heat trailing the C’s 3-2 in the 2012 Eastern Conference finals, James dropped 45 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a heroic performance to tie the series. The Heat went on to win the series in seven games and later claimed the first title of James’ career.

After the Cavs beat the Celtics 111-102 on Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night to tie the series at two, James will head back to TD Garden preparing for another signature performance in Wednesday’s Game 5.

And he gave the perfect description of what he faces from what is sure to be a raucous TD Garden crowd.

“It’s a hostile environment. We understand that. We know that,” James told ESPN’s Doris Burke after Game 4. “There’s no love in there. If you ain’t got on green, if you don’t play for their team, if you don’t bleed green, they got no love for you.”

James knows that better than most.

King James dropped 44 points in Game 4 and has brought the Cavs back from the dead yet again. But he’ll need to put on another show in Boston if Cleveland plans to make it to a fourth straight NBA Finals.