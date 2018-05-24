LeBron James’ Game 5 Total Recall May Be His Most Remarkable Memory Exercise Yet

We know that you know LeBron James has a photographic memory. But the Cleveland Cavaliers star/basketball savant did more than just regurgitate the play-by-play Wednesday night.

James committed six turnovers in the Cavs’ 96-83 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. That’s a pretty high number, so a reporter asked LeBron to elaborate on his missteps after the game.

Yes, James was able to recall all six of his turnovers with impeccable accuracy, just as he recapped an entire 7-0 Boston run after Game 1 and ran through three of his best passes from Game 3.

But he didn’t just list his turnovers’ in every instance, LeBron also explained exactly what the defense was showing him and the decision he should have made instead. Here’s one example, in which James also casually dropped some advanced NBA terminology:

“I had a post-up on Terry Rozier, they came in painting from the bottom side. Painting means they double from the baseline. Sorry, guys. And Jayson Tatum got his hands on (the ball). I had a guy wide open. I should’ve faked high and thrown it low.”

It was almost as if James was in a film session with the projector on breaking down each play — even though he had zero visual aid.

We understand the LeBron love gets overdone sometimes, but it’s not without merit: The 33-year-old has one of the most gifted basketball minds the sport has ever seen in addition to being ridiculously talented (even if he does get tired on occasion.)

So, with the possibility of James’ season ending Friday night in Cleveland during Game 6, do yourself a favor and appreciate his crazy attention to detail.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images