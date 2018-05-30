LeBron James To Celtics? Antoine Walker Suggests Bold Free Agency Idea

Forget the Philadelphia 76ers. Forget the Los Angeles Lakers. Forget the Houston Rockets. Heck, forget staying with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James should sign with the Boston Celtics this offseason.

So says former Celtics forward Antoine Walker, who on Wednesday stopped by FS1’s “First Things First” to discuss several topics, including James’ much-anticipated free agency.

"If I was LeBron James, I'm going to Boston… Do what Kevin Durant did, go join the best." — @WalkerAntoine8 pic.twitter.com/KHszHwzO1P — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 30, 2018

Walker spent parts of eight seasons with the Celtics — his best seasons — so maybe he just wants to see his former team land the best player in the NBA. But his explanation is understandable: Boston could be the Eastern Conference’s best team for the foreseeable future. If James wants to win championships, why not think about joining the Celtics, who the Cavs just eliminated in the conference finals?

Of course, it’s much more complicated than that, though, and it’s fair to wonder whether Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge would even consider such a move. For one, Boston would need to clear cap space. And then there’s the question of whether James and Kyrie Irving could put their differences and coexist for a second time, seeing as how Irving’s desire to leave Cleveland reportedly stemmed from not wanting to play in James’ shadow any longer.

Long story short, Walker’s suggestion is pretty crazy. But that’s why it’s awesome. We keep hearing the same teams linked to James — namely the Sixers, Lakers, Rockets and Cavs — that it’s nice to have a fresh idea thrown out there, however wild it might be in theory.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images