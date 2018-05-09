Mets Caught Batting Out Of Order Vs. Reds After Lineup Card Snafu

Oh, to be a New York Mets fan.

During the first inning of the Mets’ game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon, New York shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera was called out despite hitting a ground-ruled double. Why, you ask?

Well, as it turns out, the Mets were caught batting out of order, apparently because they turned in the wrong lineup card. In the lineup released to the public, the Mets had Cabrera hitting third after Wilmer Flores, which is how they batted in the first. But the lineup the umpires got had Cabrera second and Flores third, meaning Cabrera automatically was called out after his double.

Confused yet? Watch this madness go down:

What a mess.

The reaction to the Mets’ gaffe was rather predictable.

The lineup card the umpires received had Cabrera hitting second and Flores third and I'm pretty sure you could go through a whole Little League season and not see that happen. #Mets — Mike Vaccaro (@MikeVacc) May 9, 2018

Lineup card the ump got had Cabrera hitting 2nd and Flores hitting 3rd. Bizarre. I can’t remember the last time I saw that. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) May 9, 2018

Even the Reds’ official Twitter took a jab at the Mets.

Can someone send this down to the third base dugout? https://t.co/htjvJss5k1 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 9, 2018

Well played.

At the end of the day, this seems like an honest mistake on the part of the Mets. Still, first-year manager Mickey Callaway has some explaining to do.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images