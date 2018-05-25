NESN Soccer Show: Can Liverpool Upset Real Madrid In Champions League Final?

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

Liverpool and Real Madrid players are preparing for the game of their lives.

The teams will meet Saturday in Kiev, Ukraine, in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final. Favored Real Madrid is vying to win European soccer’s elite competition for the third consecutive season and 13th time overall, while underdog Liverpool hopes to lift the European Cup for the first time since 2005 and sixth time in club history.

Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard preview the Champions League final, assess each team, identify key players and predict the score on this week’s episode of “The NESN Soccer Show,” which you can listen to here.

They also react to Unai Emery’s appointment as Arsenal’s new manager, with Marcus explaining how the Spanish tactician came to replace Arsene Wenger and predicting how his reign will play out.