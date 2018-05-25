Red Sox Alumni Game Rosters: Here’s How Team Tiant Vs. Team Evans Will Line Up

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

The rosters for the biggest game in Boston Red Sox history have been set.

OK, so that’s maybe a slight overstatement, but we now know how the two teams will line up for Sunday morning’s Red Sox alumni game at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox on Friday morning unveiled the rosters for teams to be managed by a pair of Sox legends: Luis Tiant and Dwight Evans.

Here are the rosters for Sunday morning’s game with first pitch at Fenway coming at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Team Tiant

Oil Can Boyd

Lenny DiNardo

Keith Foulke

Rich Garces

Mike Greenwell

Sam Horn

Darren Lewis

Steve Lomasney

Derek Lowe

Mike Lowell

Julio Lugo

Rick Miller

Mike Myers

Team Evans

Wade Boggs

Orlando Cabrera

Scott Cooper

Jim Corsi

Alan Embree

Jonny Gomes

Chris Howard

Bill Lee

Steve Lyons

Keith MacWhorter

Pedro Martinez

Lou Merloni

Troy O’Leary

Mike Timlin

The three-inning game will precede the Red Sox’s series finale against the Atlanta Braves. Fans with tickets to Sunday’s game are encouraged to attend the alumni game, the first of its kind at Fenway since May 29, 1993.