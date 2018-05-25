Red Sox Alumni Game Rosters: Here’s How Team Tiant Vs. Team Evans Will Line Up

The rosters for the biggest game in Boston Red Sox history have been set.
OK, so that’s maybe a slight overstatement, but we now know how the two teams will line up for Sunday morning’s Red Sox alumni game at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox on Friday morning unveiled the rosters for teams to be managed by a pair of Sox legends: Luis Tiant and Dwight Evans.
Here are the rosters for Sunday morning’s game with first pitch at Fenway coming at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Team Tiant
Oil Can Boyd
Lenny DiNardo
Keith Foulke
Rich Garces
Mike Greenwell
Sam Horn
Darren Lewis
Steve Lomasney
Derek Lowe
Mike Lowell
Julio Lugo
Rick Miller
Mike Myers
Team Evans
Wade Boggs
Orlando Cabrera
Scott Cooper
Jim Corsi
Alan Embree
Jonny Gomes
Chris Howard
Bill Lee
Steve Lyons
Keith MacWhorter
Pedro Martinez
Lou Merloni
Troy O’Leary
Mike Timlin
The three-inning game will precede the Red Sox’s series finale against the Atlanta Braves. Fans with tickets to Sunday’s game are encouraged to attend the alumni game, the first of its kind at Fenway since May 29, 1993.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP