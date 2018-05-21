NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Unlikely To Report For Patriots’ OTAs Monday

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady is expected to report to Gillette Stadium at some point in the near future. But that day is not Monday, it appears.

The New England Patriots quarterback is “unlikely” to be present for the first day of organized team activities Monday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Rapoport added there’s still no “firm word” about Brady’s status, and there’s still a chance the QB will “surprise everyone” and attend.

Brady is under no obligation to attend Monday’s workouts; OTAs are voluntary, and he already skipped Phases 1 and 2 of the club’s offseason program. But this week is the first time the majority of the team will gather on the same field since its Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, so Brady’s absence still would be a notable storyline.

It’s also unclear whether tight end Rob Gronkowski will report Monday.

New England will hold mandatory minicamp June 5-7, so at the very least, we should see Brady on the field by then — we think.

UPDATE (8:42 a.m. ET): ESPN’s Adam Schefter has provided a more definitive update on Brady’s status.