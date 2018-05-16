Forget ‘Yanny Vs. Laurel,’ Patriots Introduce Real Debate: ‘Brady Or GOAT?’

The internet is a very strange place.

As you might’ve (unfortunately) heard, people across the United States have become divided over an audio clip that, depending on the person, sounds like either “Yanny” or “Laurel.” Essentially, it’s the second coming of the great dress debate from 2015.

Enter: the New England Patriots.

In response to the Yanny-Laurel phenomenon/thing, the Patriots on Wednesday tweeted their own audio clip, asking fans whether they hear “Brady” or “G.O.A.T.”

Have a listen:

What do you hear?! pic.twitter.com/wjtWqAJe3i — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 16, 2018

Get it?! It says “GOAT” because Tom Brady and “GOATS” are the same thing! You hear both!

What a time to be alive.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images