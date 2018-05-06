Rangers’ Doug Fister Discusses Memorable Tenure With 2017 Red Sox

Doug Fister made 15 starts for the Boston Red Sox in 2017, going 5-9 with a 4.88 ERA while helping Boston win its second consecutive American League East title.

The veteran right-hander signed with the Texas Rangers in the offseason and will face his old mates for the first time Sunday at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with Fister before the game to discuss his time with the Sox and his mindset facing his former team in the series finale.

