Red Sox Ace Chris Sale Explains Adjustments He’s Made In Recent Starts

It only was a matter of time before Chris Sale returned to his dominant form.

After a less-than-stellar start to the season, the Boston Red Sox ace has turned in back-to-back strong outings, the most recent coming in Sunday’s win over the Texas Rangers in which he struck out 12 while allowing one run on four hits over seven innings.

Speaking after Boston’s third straight victory, the star left-hander explained the adjustments he made after his first handful of starts of the campaign, which definitely were below his standards.

