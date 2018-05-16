Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy Explains How 2019 London Series Came Together

Baseball’s fiercest rivalry will shift across the pond in 2019.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will square off in a two-game series in London next season. The contests on June 29 and June 30 will serve as the first games played in Europe in Major League Baseball history.

Prior to Boston’s tilt with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy shed light on how the London series came together, revealing it was a project years in the making.

To hear from Kennedy, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports