Red Sox Growing Quite Accustomed To Playing Rays This Season

Once the upcoming series comes to a close, the Boston Red Sox will have faced the Tampa Bay Rays for 23 percent of their 2018 schedule.

Despite Tampa having a 22-24 record, it had won six of its seven previous games prior to its series with Boston. Furthermore, the Rays are the second-best hitting team in the American League East behind the Red Sox.

NESN’s Tom Caron, Lenny DiNardo and Steve Lyons discussed the importance of every game played, despite the opponent, and how every game counts especially in one of the toughest divisions in Major League Baseball.

