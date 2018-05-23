Red Sox Pitcher Chris Sale’s Velocity, Comfort Improving With Each Start

Chris Sale never has been easy to hit, and it seems like he’s getting even more difficult for opposing batters to face when he’s on the mound.

That was apparent in his dominant 7 2/3 inning outing in the Boston Red Sox’s 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. On top of his breaking pitches being effective, his fastball got all the way up to 99 mph, while he continued to look as comfortable as ever on the bump.

