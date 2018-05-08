Red Sox Players Talk About What They Expect From Upcoming Yankees Series

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are meeting for the first time since their April brawl.

The Sox and Yankees go into Tuesday’s matchup as the two best teams in the league, with Boston holding a slim, one-game lead over New York. Tensions boiled over the last time these two teams met, which resulted in a benches-clearing melee and suspensions to Tyler Austin and Joe Kelly.

Before the game, Red Sox players were asked about the rivalry between the ball clubs and what they expected going into the series.

