Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is healthy and swinging a hot bat this season, but he’s been particularly productive at Fenway Park.

Bogaerts is hitting .362 with four home runs and 19 RBI at home in 2018.

For more on his success at the plate, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.