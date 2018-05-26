Red Sox Wrap: Boston Launches Four Home Runs In 6-2 Win Over Braves

There was a power surge at Fenway Park on Friday night.

Thanks to four home runs, the Boston Red Sox claimed a 6-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves in the opener of the three-game set.

After going down 2-0 in the first inning, Boston proceeded to score six unanswered runs before closer Craig Kimbrel slammed the door in the ninth.

The Red Sox climb to 35-16 with the win, while the Braves fall to 29-20.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Dingers.

All but one of the Red Sox’s runs came by way of the longball, with J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Mookie Betts and Mitch Moreland all launching homers.

ON THE BUMP

— Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez surrendered plenty of hits and got himself into occasional trouble, but he did a fine job mitigating damage and keeping the Sox in the game. Over 5 2/3 innings, the left-hander allowed a pair of runs on six hits while striking out seven and walking three.

The southpaw allowed runners to reach second in each of the first three innings, but after escaping unscathed in the first two, Rodriguez surrendered a pair in the third. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman led the frame off with singles, and both were brought in with a no-out double from Nick Markakis to give the Braves the 2-0 advantage. But with Markakis standing on second, Rodriguez buckled down and retired the next three hitters.

Rodriguez posted a 1-2-3 fifth inning, then recorded a pair of outs in the sixth before walking Johan Carmago. With the left-hander at 101 pitches and the Sox trying to preserve a one-run lead, the 25-year-old was lifted.

— Heath Hembree replaced Rodriguez and stranded the runner by striking out the lone batter he faced to end the sixth.

— Joe Kelly walked one and struck out one in a scoreless, hitless seventh.

— Matt Barnes struck out one in a hitless, scoreless eighth.

— Kimbrel allowed a one-out double in the ninth, but stranded the runner to close out the game. The righty had a pair of strikeouts in the frame.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Down 2-0 in the fourth inning, the Red Sox erased the deficit in a big way. Martinez led off the inning with a line-drive home run to cut the lead to one. Then, Bogaerts crushed a ball over the Green Monster to tie the game.

Not a bad way to erase a two-run deficit. pic.twitter.com/KHfevOJUz8 — NESN (@NESN) May 26, 2018

— The next inning, Jackie Bradley Jr. smacked a one-out triple to right-center field, and was driven in two batters later on an Andrew Benintendi sacrifice fly to give Boston a 3-2 lead.

— With the Sox still holding on to a one-run advantage in the seventh, Betts provided a little bit of insurance with a two-run blast into the Monster seats.

Another day, another dinger for Mookie. pic.twitter.com/HiWT5T5Yxv — NESN (@NESN) May 26, 2018

— In the ninth, Moreland added even more security, sending a solo home run into the bleachers in straightaway center field.

— Moreland was the only Red Sox hitter to have two hits.

— Betts, Martinez, Bogaerts, Brock Holt and Bradley Jr. all had one hit.

— Benintendi, Rafael Devers and Christian Vazquez all went hitless.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

Betts simply won’t stop hitting homers.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Braves will meet for Game 2 of their three-game set Saturday. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 1:05 p.m. ET, with Drew Pomeranz expected to get the ball and be opposed by Sean Newcomb.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images