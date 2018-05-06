Red Sox Wrap: Hanley Ramirez Clutch In Ninth Inning In Boston’s 6-5 Victory

It may have taken nine innings for the Boston Red Sox to get their first lead in Saturday’s game, but they got the job done.

Boston battled back for most of its game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park, but a triple and sacrifice fly would make all the difference in the Sox’s 6-5 victory.

Despite Eduardo Rodriguez striking out 10 over six innings, he gave up three home runs over the course of his outing, putting the Red Sox behind throughout the game.

Mitch Moreland was the lone Sox player to homer in the game and Joe Kelly came up huge in the eighth inning with two strikeouts two end a bases-loaded threat in the eighth that he inherited.

With the win the Sox climb to 24-9, while the Rangers slip to 13-22.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Close.

The Sox would fall behind in the game before tying it twice and would take their first and only lead in the ninth inning.

ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez pitched six innings of work giving up five earned runs on four hits with a season-high 10 strikeouts. The five runs he surrendered all came by way of the home run — two solo shots from Joey Gallo and a three-run homer off the bat of Delino DeShields.

— Heath Hembree pitched a perfect seventh inning striking out the side in order. He was back on the hill for the eighth and got himself into a bases-loaded jam with one out before Sox skipper Alex Cora made the pitching change.

— Kelly came in and got out of the jam with two huge strikeouts of Gallo and Jurickson Profar, who made Kelly throw 13 pitches before he got caught looking at strike three.

— Craig Kimbrel came in for the ninth and did what he does best and ended the game by retiring the side in order to earn his 300th-career save.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston had a chance to do some damage in the second inning when it loaded the bases with one out, but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity and went down 1-0 in Texas’ half of the second.

— The Sox tied the game in the fifth after Christian Vazquez walked and moved to third base after Mookie Betts reached second thanks to an error on Rangers third baseman Renato Nunez. Andrew Benintendi plated the tying run with an infield single that bounced off the second base bag, allowing the run to score.

— Mitch Moreland brought Boston within one in the sixth when he hit his fifth home run to right that hit the glove of Shin-Shoo Choo before getting over the wall for the three-run dinger.

— Andrew Benintendi doubled to plate Betts thanks to some heads-up baserunning in the seventh by the right fielder after the Sox fell behind by two. J.D. Martinez drove in the tying run with a single and Boston ended the seventh inning tied at five.

— Benintendi tripled in the top half of the ninth, which paved the way for Hanley Ramirez to drive in what would prove to be the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly.

Boston will close out its four-game series against the Rangers on Sunday afternoon. Chris Sale will oppose Doug Fister on the mound for a 3:05 p.m. ET start.

