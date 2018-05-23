Red Sox Wrap: Mookie Betts, Chris Sale Power Boston To 4-2 Win Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox continue to own the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston entered Tuesday’s game at Tropicana Field with a 7-3 record against the Rays on the season, and the Sox tallied another win against the American League East rival with a 4-2 win.

Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers did the offensive damage for Boston, as both young stars went deep. Chris Sale took care of the rest, mowing down the Rays over 7 2/3 innings. The left-hander allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits, while striking out nine and walking one.

Rays starter Jacob Faria lasted just 2 2/3 innings before leaving in the third with an injury. Tampa Bay’s bullpen performed admirably after Faria’s exit, but the Rays were unable to comeback against Sale and the Sox bullpen.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 33-15, while the Rays fall to 22-24.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Ho-hum.

Betts homered (again), Sale dealt (again) and the Red Sox got another win.

ON THE BUMP

— Sale was brilliant Tuesday night.

The Rays finally got to Sale in the fourth when Willy Adames crushed his first-career home run to left field to cut the lead to 3-1. It was Adames’ second career at-bat.

Must see: @willya02's (Willy Adames) first hit in the #MLB is a HOME RUN! 💥 Catch all of today's action against the Red Sox LIVE now on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports Go! #RaysUp #MLB pic.twitter.com/gG3X9ZhFH3 — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) May 23, 2018

Tampa struck again in the fifth when Rob Refsnyder led off the inning with a double and moved to third on a passed ball. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Daniel Robertson, making it 3-2.

The Sox left-hander cruised through the remainder of his start, leaving with two outs in the eighth inning after throwing 110 pitches.

— Joe Kelly recorded the final out of the eighth.

— The Rays loaded the bases in the ninth inning against Craig Kimbrel, but the Sox closer got Mallex Smith to ground out to end the game.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Betts’ hot streak continued in the third inning when the star outfielder hammered a three-run home run deep into the left field seats to make it 3-0, scoring Sandy Leon and Jackie Bradley Jr. Leon led off the inning with a walk and moved to second on an infield single by Bradley.

— Boston extended its lead to 4-2 in the sixth inning when Devers smashed a solo home run off reliever Austin Pruitt.

— Betts went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

— Bradley went 2-for-4 with two singles.

— J.D. Martinez and Leon each recorded one hit.

— Andrew Benintendi, Hanley Ramirez, Xander Bogaerts and Eduardo Nunez all went hitless.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Show them how you do it, Mookie.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Rays will resume their three-game series Wednesday at Tropicana Field. David Price will get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Chris Archer. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

