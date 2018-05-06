Red Sox’s Chris Sale Looks To Continue Dominant Run Vs. Rangers

Chris Sale has owned the Texas Rangers the last four times he’s faced them, posting a 1.59 ERA with 42 strikeouts over 28 1/3 innings.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander will take the mound Sunday at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas against old friend Doug Fister.

Fister started 15 games for the Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Rangers in the offseason.

To see the break down of Sunday’s starters, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports